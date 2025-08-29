Ottawa’s major projects office to be headed by former Trans Mountain CEO

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s one-stop shop for industry to pitch plans for large industrial construction projects will be headquartered in Calgary.

The Prime Minister’s Office provided details today about the major projects office which is part of its plan to get big national projects fast-tracked through the approval process.

The office will be headed up by former Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell.

The Liberal government rushed Bill C-5 through Parliament in June.

It raised the ire of various Indigenous and environmental groups who worry the new law could pare back the right to be consulted and lead to environmental harms.

The Conservatives are critical of Prime Minister Mark Carney for not yet getting any shovels in the ground and dismiss the new office as a move that adds new layers of bureaucracy.

Carney said on his recent trip abroad that he plans to start making announcements about port infrastructure investments within the next two weeks.