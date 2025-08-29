Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa’s major projects office to be headed by former Trans Mountain CEO

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal major projects office to launch within days'
Federal major projects office to launch within days
RELATED: Federal major projects office to launch within days
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa’s one-stop shop for industry to pitch plans for large industrial construction projects will be headquartered in Calgary.

The Prime Minister’s Office provided details today about the major projects office which is part of its plan to get big national projects fast-tracked through the approval process.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The office will be headed up by former Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell.

The Liberal government rushed Bill C-5 through Parliament in June.

It raised the ire of various Indigenous and environmental groups who worry the new law could pare back the right to be consulted and lead to environmental harms.

Trending Now

The Conservatives are critical of Prime Minister Mark Carney for not yet getting any shovels in the ground and dismiss the new office as a move that adds new layers of bureaucracy.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney said on his recent trip abroad that he plans to start making announcements about port infrastructure investments within the next two weeks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices