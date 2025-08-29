Menu

Jackknifed semi closes Highway 1 westbound east of Chilliwack

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Long weekend travel tips'
Long weekend travel tips
With the summer's last long weekend upon us, ferries and flights are expected to be busy. Here's some tips on making sure you get to your destination with the fewest headaches.
Highway 1 was snarled east of Chilliwack on Friday, just as some British Columbians began kicking off long-weekend travel.

The freeway was closed to westbound traffic between Annis Road and Exit 135 on Friday morning, after a semi-truck jackknifed and struck a passenger vehicle.

RCMP said only minor injuries were reported; however, the collision blocked traffic.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, expect delays and to use alternate routes where possible.

All westbound traffic was being directed to the Highway 9 exit into Rosedale/Agassiz.

Eastbound drivers are also being warned to expect delays.

 

