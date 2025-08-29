Jackknifed semi closes Highway 1 westbound east of Chilliwack

Highway 1 was snarled east of Chilliwack on Friday, just as some British Columbians began kicking off long-weekend travel.
The freeway was closed to westbound traffic between Annis Road and Exit 135 on Friday morning, after a semi-truck jackknifed and struck a passenger vehicle.
RCMP said only minor injuries were reported; however, the collision blocked traffic.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, expect delays and to use alternate routes where possible.
All westbound traffic was being directed to the Highway 9 exit into Rosedale/Agassiz.
Eastbound drivers are also being warned to expect delays.
