Canada

Quebec demanding budget cuts as junior colleges face record enrolment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
The federation representing Quebec’s junior colleges is calling on the provincial government to walk back budget cuts as the school year opens with record enrolment.

Nearly 194,000 students are enrolled for the fall semester in the province’s 48 junior colleges — a number the federation says is unprecedented.

And while the federation says high enrolment is “excellent news,” it adds that the junior college system is facing serious challenges.

The government is forcing the colleges to collectively find $151 million in savings as part of the budget cuts.

It has also imposed a freeze on hiring staff who don’t provide direct services to students, and many colleges are dealing with outdated infrastructure.

The government retreated from its initial plan to cut $570 million from the primary and secondary school system, but it says budget cuts for junior colleges are going forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

