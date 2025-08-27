Pedestrian fatality prompts calls for better traffic safety in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the Edgemont neighbourhood in West Edmonton are calling for change to make roads safer after a grandmother was fatally hit by a car on Friday while crossing the road with her grandson.

“We’ve made our 311 complaints, called the city non-emergency line, this has been going on for years,” said Troy Mettlewsky.

“We’ve always said, ‘Someone’s going to lose their life before anything gets done about it.’ There seems to be a lot more attention now that someone has, unfortunately, that it has to come to that.”

Residents want more traffic control like speed bumps and lights at crosswalks. They also want enforcement.

Const. Trevor Henderson said he often pulls over drivers in this area for not obeying truck routes. He said he also sees excessive speeding and drivers going through stop signs.

“Being out there and actively doing enforcement, the speeds have increased. The common speed nowadays is 30 kilometres over the speed limit; it’s not 20 anymore, it’s 30,” Henderson said.

Edmonton police say speed was not a factor in this case, but Henderson is reminding drivers to slow down.

“We have had to talk to the city to put 40 km/h signs up, but if you don’t see a sign, it’s 40 and you need to maintain that.”

