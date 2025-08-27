Heat warnings span Alberta, parts of Saskatchewan with daytime highs above 30 C

Send this page to someone via email

It’s like a heat wave in almost every part of Alberta and some areas of northwestern Saskatchewan, as meteorologists predict temperatures to reach highs into the mid-30s.

Environment Canada says the warnings in Alberta span from the most northern parts of the province in High Level, to areas near the Canada-U.S. border.

Weather alerts issued Wednesday say people can expect daytime temperatures ranging between 29 and 33 C, with overnight lows between 10 and 16 C.

“There is a concern that the effects of the heat could build over time,” one weather alert reads.

View image in full screen Temperatures in the 30 C range are expected to continue into the weekend for much of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Global News

The heat wave has even been challenging longtime temperature records in Alberta’s capital region.

Edmonton recorded a high of a little more than 32 C on Tuesday. The last time a similar temperature was recorded on the same exact date was 1981 — when MTV, Donkey Kong and the wedding of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana were capturing the public’s attention.

Temperature records for the area go back to 1880.

The heat has prompted Edmonton and some surrounding areas to activate an extreme weather response, opening recreation centres, pools and libraries for people to beat the heat, as well as making water available to the public, including the city’s homeless.

It’s in place until Monday, but can be extended.

View image in full screen The unusually hot temperatures have also prompted the city of Edmonton to activate its extreme weather response protocol. Global News

In Saskatchewan, areas such as Beauval, La Ronge and Weyakwin could see daytime highs near 30 C through the coming weekend.

Forecasters are reminding people to take care of themselves during the extreme heat and watch for signs of heat exhaustion.

The weather office expects the heat wave in both provinces to end early next week.

The heat comes in the midst of a summer that has seen much of the Prairies, especially in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, battle with wildfires that, at their peak, forced thousands from their homes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 45 active fires in Alberta, mostly in the north, but none were listed as out of control. Burn bans have also been issued for several areas due to fire risk.

Saskatchewan is reporting zero uncontained wildfires after firefighters made progress on one burning north of La Plonge reserve and Beauval.

It’s one of 40 active wildfires still burning. Officials have said there are currently no evacuated communities and that all highway access is open.

Manitoba is reporting a number of active wildfires, but only five are out of control.