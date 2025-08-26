Lytton, B.C. sets Canada’s 2025 heat record as province bakes

Lytton, B.C., is upholding its reputation as Canada’s hot spot, recording the highest temperature across the country so far this year amid an ongoing heat wave that is scorching much of the province.
Environment Canada figures show the mercury hit 41.3 C on Monday in the Fraser Canyon community, marking the hottest temperature of 2025 in Canada.
Lytton was among 16 areas of B.C. that set new daily maximum records for the same day, including Whistler, Pemberton, Kamloops, Kelowna and Cache Creek.
Environment Canada is maintaining heat warnings for several areas, including the Fraser Canyon and southern parts of the Thompson and Okanagan regions, where daily highs reaching 35 to 39 C are forecast until the end of the week.
Matt Loney, a meteorologist with the department, says the heat is expected to ease on Friday as cooler marine air arrives along the coast and trickles into the Interior, though the first week of September is expected to be hotter than normal.
A heat warning is also in effect for inland sections of the north and central coasts, while a heat-related special weather statement covers much of Vancouver Island.
In 2021, Lytton set the record for Canada’s hottest temperature of 49.6 C. The next day, a fire destroyed most of the village.
