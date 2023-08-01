Saskatchewan heat wave results in record electricity demand

See more sharing options

SaskPower says there’s a new record set for electricity demand during the summer, noting that same record could be broken within the week due to the heat wave across the province.

Sunday saw electricity demand hit 3,669 megawatts, which broke the last record set last August by 72 megawatts.

“Increasing power sales and new record peak loads are strong signs of a growing province and growing economy,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskPower.

The all-time demand record for electricity was set back on Dec. 30, 2021, when demand hit 3,910 megawatts.

SaskPower said cooling homes makes up a large portion of a customer’s power bill.

The Crown corporation has a list of energy saving tips on its website, but also gave some tips on how to keep your home cool: