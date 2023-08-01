Saskatchewan heat wave results in record electricity demand

SaskPower says there’s a new record set for electricity demand during the summer, noting that same record could be broken within the week due to the heat wave across the province.
Sunday saw electricity demand hit 3,669 megawatts, which broke the last record set last August by 72 megawatts.
“Increasing power sales and new record peak loads are strong signs of a growing province and growing economy,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskPower.
The all-time demand record for electricity was set back on Dec. 30, 2021, when demand hit 3,910 megawatts.
SaskPower said cooling homes makes up a large portion of a customer’s power bill.
The Crown corporation has a list of energy saving tips on its website, but also gave some tips on how to keep your home cool:
- Ensure your air conditioner is operating as efficiently as possible by having it inspected routinely
- Consider investing in a programmable or smart thermostat to ensure your home is being cooled only when needed.
- Close blinds and window coverings during the daytime to keep the heat out, and ensure all doors and windows are closed tightly.
- Delay activities that produce heat and moisture, such as dishwashing or laundry, until later in the day or into the evening when temperatures are cooler.
Comments