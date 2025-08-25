‘Prolonged heat event’ forecast for much of Alberta: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

After much of Alberta experienced an unusually wet July this year, Environment Canada is forecasting the final week of summer to be exactly the opposite.

With temperatures expected to be around 30 C, the national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for most of the province, with the exception of the extreme southern part of Alberta and the mountain parks.

View image in full screen Environment Canada is forecasting a “long duration heat event” over much of Alberta for the next seven days, with temperatures expected in the range of 30 C in many areas. Global News

In Edmonton, temperatures this week are forecast to be in the low 30s, about 10 degrees above normal, prompting Environment Canada to issue a heat warning.

The agency normally issues a heat warning when the daytime temperature in Edmonton is forecast to hit 29 C or more for two consecutive days, and the overnight temperature is forecast to hit a minimum of 14 C.

In response, the city of Edmonton has activated its extreme heat response which will remain in place through the long weekend.

It means city buildings will be open for people to escape the heat or cool off.

Water stations will also be made available at 28 fire hydrants across the city.

A heat warning has not yet been issued for the city of Calgary, but with the mercury expected to climb to 30 C or more by Wednesday, the weather agency says that could change in the coming days.

View image in full screen Environment Canada is advising Albertans to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from heat stroke. Global News

Environment Canada is also advising Albertans to take some precautions to protect themselves and their families from the effects of the hot weather.

The advice includes:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the day;

Take frequent breaks from the heat;

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine;

Check on children and pets and do not leave them in a closed vehicle for any length of time;

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke, and;

Pay particular attention to vulnerable individuals, including infants, children, seniors and those with pre-existing health conditions.

More information on how to protect yourself from the effects of extreme heat is available on the Alberta Health Services website.

View image in full screen The prolonged period of hot weather is also expected to affect the wildfire danger which is currently listed as moderate to extreme across much of Alberta. Natural Resources Canada

The increasing temperatures combined with lower humidity and no rain in the immediate forecast has also led to an increase in the fire danger.

“Up to this point we’ve really benefitted from a very wet July and certainly even into August,” said Alberta Wildfire Information Officer Anastasia Drummond.

“When we have these extended periods of very hot temperatures we are expecting the fire danger to respond accordingly.”

“We are now in a high fire danger and it may increase through this week as we are seeing those very high temperatures.”

An increase in electricity demand has also prompted a plea from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) for people to cut back on their energy use.

AESO said demand in the province hit a new summer record on Sunday.

It’s asking people to reduce their electricity use between the peak demand hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.