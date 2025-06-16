Sherwood Park hit with hail, up to 75 mm of rain Sunday night: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A rainstorm swept through the Edmonton region on Sunday night, but the hardest-hit area was likely just east of the city in Sherwood Park, where a sudden downpour resulted in localized flooding in some communities.

Paul Silveira, who said he has lived in the Strathcona County community for about 45 years, was walking his dog in Sherwood Park on Monday morning and hail could still be seen in some areas.

“It was around 6:30 p.m. (that the storm hit on Sunday),” he told Global News, adding this storm made him somewhat nervous. “The storm lasted for about an hour.

A spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change Canada told Global News that Sunday’s rainfall accumulations in the region “varied quite a bit,” noting on Monday afternoon that Edmonton International Airport only saw about 2.9 mm of precipitation over the past 24 hours.

“Sherwood Park saw the highest accumulations with various reports between 60 and 75 mm in the area,” the weather agency spokesperson said.

Silveira said on his property the only damage resulting from the storm were some plants that were pelted with hail and heavy rain. But he said he saw several cars that stalled when water suddenly pooled on some roads.

“The rainfall we saw in Strathcona County on Sunday night was a significant amount in a short time period and the storm water system needed some time to take in the volume of water,” a Strathcona County spokesperson told Global News. “This led to localized flooding on roadways due to some catch basins blocked by debris.

“There was a collaborative response effort between utilities, transportation engineering and operations, and emergency services to clear debris from these inlets, and within a few hours, the flooding had receded, and the storm system had returned to a normal state.”

The county spokesperson added that while some of Sherwood Park’s storm ponds were at a high level, they are receding as designed. They added that the county’s utilities department hoped to have all storm-related calls from citizens resolved before Tuesday.

The ECCC forecast for Sherwood Park this week projects that there is a potential for rainfall each day through Sunday.

–with files from Global News’ Kendra Slugoski and Kabi Moulitharan