Environment

Vancouver whale watching company charged with disturbing a marine mammal

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 12:52 pm
2 min read
Killer whales surface in Chatham Sound near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. View image in full screen
Killer whales surface in Chatham Sound near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
A Vancouver whale watching company has been charged with disturbing a marine mammal under the federal Fisheries Act.

The charge against Wild Whales Vancouver Eco Tours and Haotian Ge, 31, was sworn on April 29 and stems from an alleged incident in West Vancouver on May 30, 2024.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada did not make anyone available for an interview and refused to provide any information on the allegations that led to the charges.

“As this case is currently before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time,” the DFO said in a statement sent 24 hours after our deadline.

According to the Marine Mammal Regulations, disturbing a marine mammal includes feeding, swimming or interacting with it, moving it or enticing it to move, separating it from its group or going between it and a calf, trapping it or a group between a vessel and the shore or between vessels, and tagging or marking it.

Under Canadian laws, you must keep at least 100 metres away from whales, dolphins and porpoises or 200 metres away if they are resting or with a calf, and 200 metres away from all killer whales in B.C. and the Pacific Ocean.

Getting too close could result in charges under the Fisheries Act, with fines up to $100,000, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Wild Whales Vancouver did not make anyone available to answer questions on camera.

In an emailed statement, the company said it cannot comment specifically on pending or ongoing litigation.

“Wild Whales has a 22-year history of providing passengers from all over the world with on-board experiences here on the Salish Sea that combine conservation, education, and responsible wildlife viewing. We plan to defend our position vigorously.”

According to its website, Wild Whales Vancouver Eco Tours is Granville Island’s oldest and best-known whale-watching company, with a focus on marine conservation.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Sept. 23.

