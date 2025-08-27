Lil Nas X speaks out on ‘terrifying’ felony arrest, jail time

Send this page to someone via email

Lil Nas X has spoken out following his arrest and jail time in his first public comments since he was charged with attacking Los Angeles police officers.

The Old Town Road rapper, 26, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, calling his experience “terrifying,” and reassuring fans that he will “be all right.”

“Your girl is gonna be OK, y’all. OK? S—‘s gonna be all right,” he began. “S—‘s gonna be all right. S—. That was f—ing terrifying. That was terrifying.”

“That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright,” he told his fans.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Lil Nas X’s Instagram Stories. LilNasX / Instagram

Nas pleaded not guilty in a court appearance Monday to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, the district attorney’s office said.

The charges were far more serious than initial reports had indicated, which suggested he was being investigated for a misdemeanour. If convicted, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Nas could face up to five years in state prison.

0:43 Lil Nas X released from jail after pleading not guilty to 4 felonies

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers found Nas walking naked on Ventura Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The department said he charged at the officers when confronted and was arrested. Police suspected a possible overdose and took him to a hospital, where he spent several hours before being taken to jail. He remained behind bars following his arrest.

The criminal complaint filed in court Monday includes few details about the incident, but says that for each of the three officers, he “did unlawfully use force and violence and inflict an injury” on a person he “reasonably should have known” was a peace officer “engaged in the performance of a duty.”

After spending three days in jail, Nas was released on US$75,000 bail, conditional on attending drug treatment.

Nas is set to return to court on Sept. 15 for his next pre-trial hearing.

— With files from The Associated Press