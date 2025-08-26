3 people charged after armed carjacking in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP in Grande Prairie has announced charges against three people following an armed carjacking last Thursday.

Officers responded to a collision between a stolen vehicle and another vehicle at a rural location east of the northern Alberta city, about four hours northwest of Edmonton.

Investigators said that following the collision, there was an altercation between the suspects and the driver of the other vehicle.

The suspects produced a knife and stole the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the city of Grand Prairie and the suspects were spotted fleeing the scene.

A brief foot chase ensued and two of the suspects were arrested, while the third was arrested later the same day.

The three accused, aged 34, 28 and 21, face a long list of charges, including:

robbery

uttering threats

assault with a weapon

breaking and entering

possession of property obtained by crime

flight from a police officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Two of the accused have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance, while the third was released with an order to appear in court at a later date.