Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 people charged after armed carjacking in Grande Prairie, Alta.

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 12:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Why Calgary carjacking victim says Apple AirPods were the real heroes'
Why Calgary carjacking victim says Apple AirPods were the real heroes
WATCH (Oct. 2024) A Calgary woman experienced a terrifying carjacking in the community of Mission, where young offenders allegedly threatened her at knifepoint. As Craig Momney reports, she's grateful police captured the suspects, but she says her wireless headphones are the real heroes – Oct 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP in Grande Prairie has announced charges against three people following an armed carjacking last Thursday.

Officers responded to a collision between a stolen vehicle and another vehicle at a rural location east of the northern Alberta city, about four hours northwest of Edmonton.

Investigators said that following the collision, there was an altercation between the suspects and the driver of the other vehicle.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspects produced a knife and stole the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the city of Grand Prairie and the suspects were spotted fleeing the scene.

A brief foot chase ensued and two of the suspects were arrested, while the third was arrested later the same day.

Story continues below advertisement

The three accused, aged 34, 28 and 21, face a long list of charges, including:

  • robbery
  • uttering threats
  • assault with a weapon
  • breaking and entering
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • flight from a police officer
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Two of the accused have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance, while the third was released with an order to appear in court at a later date.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices