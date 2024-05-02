Grande Prairie man wanted on first-degree murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old Grande Prairie man is wanted by the RCMP for first-degree murder in the death of a man whose remains were found in northwestern Alberta earlier this year.

On March 14, the remains of Echer Marcial, 34, were found on Range Road 55, near Clairmont, Alta.

An autopsy determined Marcial’s death was a homicide, although no cause of death has been released by the RCMP.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has charged David James Sietsma, 37, of Grande Prairie, with first-degree murder in Marcial’s death. RCMP said Sietsma also goes by “Toothless.”

RCMP are searching for Sietsma, and believe he is in the Grande Prairie area.

Anyone who sees Seitsma is asked not to approach him, but instead immediately call police at 780-830-5700. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on the Crime Stoppers website.