Human remains found in near Clairmont, Alta., death considered ‘suspicious’

The Mounties say they found human remains near the community of Clairmont on Sunday.
According to a news release, Grande Prairie RCMP officers responded to reports of human remains on Range Road 55, south of Township Road 730, near Clairmont last Thursday. Police said the remains belong to Echer Marcial, 34, a male resident of Grande Prairie. The death is considered suspicious at this time.
Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.
Police are asking anyone who may have video surveillance in the area where the remains were located to call police at 780-830-5700 or their local police station.
More on Crime
- ‘I think it’s crazy’: Toronto home invasion victim slams advice from police officer
- Ford on Toronto police officer’s auto theft advice: ‘Might as well leave cookies and milk’
- Jack the Ripper police file made public after 136 years, heads to auction
- Sam Bankman-Fried could face decades in prison. Here’s what the sentences could be
Comments