Human remains found in near Clairmont, Alta., death considered ‘suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

The Mounties say they found human remains near the community of Clairmont on Sunday.

According to a news release, Grande Prairie RCMP officers responded to reports of human remains on Range Road 55, south of Township Road 730, near Clairmont last Thursday. Police said the remains belong to Echer Marcial, 34, a male resident of Grande Prairie. The death is considered suspicious at this time.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

Police are asking anyone who may have video surveillance in the area where the remains were located to call police at 780-830-5700 or their local police station.