Crime

Human remains found in near Clairmont, Alta., death considered ‘suspicious’

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 3:32 pm
1 min read
Mounties said they have found human remains near the community of Clairmont on Sunday. RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Mounties said they have found human remains near the community of Clairmont on Sunday. RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
The Mounties say they found human remains near the community of Clairmont on Sunday.

According to a news release, Grande Prairie RCMP officers responded to reports of human remains on Range Road 55, south of Township Road 730, near Clairmont last Thursday. Police said the remains belong to Echer Marcial, 34, a male resident of Grande Prairie. The death is considered suspicious at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

Police are asking anyone who may have video surveillance in the area where the remains were located to call police at 780-830-5700 or their local police station.

