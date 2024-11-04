Grande Prairie woman injured by egg thrown in face while handing out Halloween candy

See more sharing options

Mounties in northern Alberta say they’re investigating a possible assault after a woman was hit in the face with an egg while handing out candy to trick or treaters on Halloween.

RCMP in Grande Prairie say the woman was taken to hospital and treated for injuries to her face.

She had been standing in her doorway and handing out treats to children on Thursday night when she was hit.

Police say others at the scene saw the egg being thrown from a pickup truck that sped away.

The truck is described as full size and possibly beige or blue.

Investigators are asking other possible witnesses or those with home security or dashcam footage to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

