Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grande Prairie woman injured by egg thrown in face while handing out Halloween candy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
File photo of a broken egg. View image in full screen
File photo of a broken egg. AP Photo/Jens Meyer
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in northern Alberta say they’re investigating a possible assault after a woman was hit in the face with an egg while handing out candy to trick or treaters on Halloween.

RCMP in Grande Prairie say the woman was taken to hospital and treated for injuries to her face.

She had been standing in her doorway and handing out treats to children on Thursday night when she was hit.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say others at the scene saw the egg being thrown from a pickup truck that sped away.

The truck is described as full size and possibly beige or blue.

Investigators are asking other possible witnesses or those with home security or dashcam footage to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Halloween ‘shrinkflation’: The impact on trick or treaters'
Halloween ‘shrinkflation’: The impact on trick or treaters
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices