Charges laid after 2 children stabbed in Grande Prairie

Charges have been laid after two children were injured with a knife in Grande Prairie, Alta., requiring one to be sent down to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

RCMP said Mounties were called to help EMS at a home in the northwestern Alberta city on Feb. 19.

An eight-year-old child was stabbed and taken to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

They were later brought to the Stollery for further care.

A second child, aged seven, suffered minor wounds from a knife. Police said to protect their identity, the children, who are both in stable condition, will not be named.

Alice Michael Joseph Attwood, 35, of Grande Prairie was charged with aggravated assault.

They appeared before a Justice of the Peace and were released on conditions. Their next court date is March 13 in Grande Prairie.