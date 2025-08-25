Ukrainian refugees open Smitty’s Restaurant franchise in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Not many war stories have a happy ending, but for one Ukrainian couple, it does.

Ukrainian refugees Artem Masalov and Kateryna Masalova have their first week as Smitty’s franchisees under their belts.

“I can’t explain how happy I am,” said Masalova. “It was amazing, we really didn’t expect so [many] people coming.”

On their first Sunday open for business, the couple say that they had a lineup of customers out the doors.

“We made 2,000 plates of food and every customer was happy,” said Masalov.

The couple first landed in Calgary after Russia invaded Ukraine, eventually getting jobs at a Smitty’s Restaurant. They then moved to Kelowna, with a dream of opening their own Smitty’s.

That dream was put on hold due to an issue with the water supply, but it was resolved earlier this month and the restaurateurs were allowed to proceed.

“I really think that this is a real family restaurant; this was my dream that each family can have a place where they can gather together,” said Masalova.

While they build their Canadian dream, they are helping others build theirs by hiring many Ukrainian refugees.