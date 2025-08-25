SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Ukrainian refugees open Smitty’s Restaurant franchise in West Kelowna

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 8:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dream restaurant for new Canadian couple finally opens in Okanagan'
Dream restaurant for new Canadian couple finally opens in Okanagan
WATCH: A Ukrainian husband and wife who fled the war in Ukraine are finally realizing their Canadian dream of opening their own restaurant in West Kelowna. Sydney Morton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Not many war stories have a happy ending, but for one Ukrainian couple, it does.

Ukrainian refugees Artem Masalov and Kateryna Masalova have their first week as Smitty’s franchisees under their belts.

“I can’t explain how happy I am,” said Masalova. “It was amazing, we really didn’t expect so [many] people coming.”

On their first Sunday open for business, the couple say that they had a lineup of customers out the doors.

“We made 2,000 plates of food and every customer was happy,” said Masalov.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian couple giving west side restaurant new life'
Ukrainian couple giving west side restaurant new life

The couple first landed in Calgary after Russia invaded Ukraine, eventually getting jobs at a Smitty’s Restaurant. They then moved to Kelowna, with a dream of opening their own Smitty’s.

Story continues below advertisement

That dream was put on hold due to an issue with the water supply, but it was resolved earlier this month and the restaurateurs were allowed to proceed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I really think that this is a real family restaurant; this was my dream that each family can have a place where they can gather together,” said Masalova.

While they build their Canadian dream, they are helping others build theirs by hiring many Ukrainian refugees.

 

 

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices