Alberta health experts warn of possible measles resurgence as kids head back to school

As students across Alberta prepare to resume their studies, health and education experts are also attempting to educate parents and children about the importance of getting vaccinated against measles.

With more than 1,800 confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease so far this year, about three quarters of them in children aged 17 and under, Alberta has the dubious distinction of having more measles cases than the entire United States.

View image in full screen Of the more than 1,800 confirmed cases of measles in Alberta this year, about three-quarters of them have been in children aged 17 and under. Global News

While the number of new cases has slowed down in recent weeks, with just five more over the weekend, doctors and educators are concerned the numbers could spike again as students return to the classroom.

“Cases are dropping, which is what we really need as we move into the upcoming school season, but they’re not gone,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Craig Jenne, from the University of Calgary.

“We do still have measles in the province and we do still see measles alerts for a couple of the health zones — so good signs, but not time to let our guard down yet,” added Jenne.

For Calgary parent, Tara Sawchuk, the possibility of an outbreak at her children’s school is “scary.”

“My youngest, she’s going into kindergarten this year and I called our doctor and she said she was vaccinated for both but it just made me so concerned still,” added Sawchuk.

Calgary parent Ricky Sommerfeld said both of his kids are also vaccinated.

“The way I look at it is whether people decide to vaccinate their kids or don’t — as long as it doesn’t put my kids at risk — then I guess to each their own,” said Sommerfeld.

View image in full screen In a letter sent to parents earlier this year, Alberta’s interim chief medical health officer, says making sure your family members vaccinations are up-to-date is the most effective way to protect them against measles. Global News

A letter sent to parents in June by Alberta’s interim chief medical health officer urges parents to protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure their measles vaccinations are up to date.

“As we’ve seen earlier in these outbreaks, particularly in Ontario, the virus spreads very quickly through schools and Ontario was forced to bring in some rules where if there was an outbreak declared and you’re not vaccinated, you were unable to attend public school,” said Jenne.

In preparation for the students return, the Calgary Catholic School Board has sent a letter to parents warning that “AHS may direct students who are not immunized or unable to prove immunity to stay home for a specific period to protect themselves and others.”

View image in full screen The Calgary Catholic School District warns parents in a letter that some students who aren’t vaccinated or can’t provide proof of vaccination, could be asked to stay home for a period of time in order to protect themselves and others. Global News

In its letter to parents, the Calgary Board of Education said “in all matters related to health in schools, we follow the direction provided by Alberta Health Services and other health authorities.”

With the final week of summer break upon us, Jenne also has a warning for parents: the time left for Albertans to make sure their family members are vaccinated against measles is running out.

“The simple fact that Alberta leads North America per capita in measles cases is problematic and a severe concern. This is a disease that we have beaten before we had eliminated and unfortunately is back simply because we are not vaccinated enough,” said Jenne.

“There really is no other reason why measles is circulating in the province other than we do not have enough people vaccinated.”