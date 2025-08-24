Mother of 23-year-old who died after Anthony Henday crash speaks

Send this page to someone via email

Early August 9th, Angie Carter was asleep at home when police showed up at her door to tell her, her son had died.

“It’s a knock on the door no parent ever wants to get at 3:30 a.m.,” said Carter.

23-year-old Seth Carter had just moved in with a friend the weekend before and had not been living with his mom and stepdad. He had been at a coworker’s house and was on his way home around 1:30 a.m. driving on the southeast corner of the Anthony Henday, when a car came toward him going the wrong way.

“From the comments I’ve seen, her lights we’re blending with the oncoming traffic, so it was pretty hard [for Seth] to see her, he just swerved at the last second to avoid hitting her and lost control of his vehicle,” said Angie.

Story continues below advertisement

Seth’s car hit a light standard and caught fire. Witnesses pulled him from the vehicle and attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP later stopped the other alleged driver nearly seven kilometers from where Seth crashed. Kadie Sinclair, 23, is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving.

“Sometimes you don’t think it’s real, other days I’m really mad, sad, just numb,” said Carter. “We could play the ‘what if’ game, he could have left his friend’s house 10 minutes earlier, he could of left his friend’s house 10 minutes later, and the outcome might have been different, but it didn’t, and this is where we are.”

Angie said Seth was her best friend. The two would often go on mountain road trips to go hiking. The whole family loved to long board together. She said Seth was passionate about his plumbing career and loved his job and coworkers. Seth leaves behind his three younger sisters; Christine, Kyah, and McKinley.

“We had a great relationship, his little sister is turning out a lot like him,” said Carter. “He was really sarcastic, witty, so it’s always interesting conversations around here.”

Angie’s sister-in-law started a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral costs, and the family was flooded with more than $11 thousand in donations. Now, Angie is hoping people can donate to Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD Canada) in Seth’s name.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s hoping Seth’s story can help save a life and make sure everyone makes it home safe.

“If you need a ride home, just ask, don’t get in the vehicle it’s not worth it,” she said.