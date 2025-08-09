Alleged impaired driver going wrong way on Anthony Henday Drive triggers fatal crash: EPS

A young man was killed in an overnight crash the Edmonton Police Service said was caused by another driver going the wrong way on the city’s ring road.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the southeast corner of Anthony Henday Drive.
Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes near the Highway 14 overpass, where a Chevrolet Cruze reportedly hit a light pole and caught fire.
Witnesses to the collision pulled the 23-year-old man driving the car out of the burning vehicle and attempted lifesaving measures, but police said he died on scene.
Then, police received reports of a suspect vehicle driving the wrong way on the Henday and was believed to have caused the fatal collision.
The suspect car, a Chevrolet Cavalier, was intercepted by Strathcona County RCMP going north in the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive, just south of the Sherwood Park Freeway.
The 23-year-old woman driving the car was arrested. EPS said she is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving. Her name was not released.
The EPS major collisions investigations section is asking anyone with dash camera footage of the collision or the events leading up to it to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone.
