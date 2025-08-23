Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

I Love Regina Day celebrates 23rd year

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted August 23, 2025 7:29 pm
I Love Regina Day
I Love Regina Day celebrates its 23rd year at Victoria Park.
The City of Regina celebrated the 23rd edition of I Love Regina Day on Saturday.

The popular event began with a walk and run, followed by programming and entertainment at Victoria Park. There were activities and fun for all ages, including colouring, face painting and live performances.

More details in the video above.

