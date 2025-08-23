I Love Regina Day celebrates 23rd year

The City of Regina celebrated the 23rd edition of I Love Regina Day on Saturday.
The popular event began with a walk and run, followed by programming and entertainment at Victoria Park. There were activities and fun for all ages, including colouring, face painting and live performances.
