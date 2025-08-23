I Love Regina Day celebrates 23rd year

See more sharing options

The City of Regina celebrated the 23rd edition of I Love Regina Day on Saturday.

The popular event began with a walk and run, followed by programming and entertainment at Victoria Park. There were activities and fun for all ages, including colouring, face painting and live performances.

More details in the video above.