Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba PC’s accuse Kinew of breaking election rules

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2025 10:07 pm
1 min read
Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. ldr
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives are accusing Premier Wab Kinew of breaking a law that bans government advertising during election campaigns.

But the governing New Democrats say the Tory complaint is baseless.

Tory Leader Obby Khan points to a recent social media post in which Kinew talks about next week’s byelection in the Spruce Woods constituency and touts a promise to improve a section of Highway 2 in the area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Khan alleges the social media post violates a section of the Election Financing Act that forbids the government from promoting its programs or activities during an election campaign.

Khan has filed a complaint with the commissioner of elections that says Kinew has publicly funded staff to run his social media accounts.

Trending Now

The premier’s office says no government resources were used in this case.

Story continues below advertisement

An official at N-D-P headquarters says Kinew was making the promise as party leader and has the right to do so.

The Spruce Woods byelection will be decided Tuesday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices