Manitoba PC’s accuse Kinew of breaking election rules

Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives are accusing Premier Wab Kinew of breaking a law that bans government advertising during election campaigns.

But the governing New Democrats say the Tory complaint is baseless.

Tory Leader Obby Khan points to a recent social media post in which Kinew talks about next week’s byelection in the Spruce Woods constituency and touts a promise to improve a section of Highway 2 in the area.

Khan alleges the social media post violates a section of the Election Financing Act that forbids the government from promoting its programs or activities during an election campaign.

Khan has filed a complaint with the commissioner of elections that says Kinew has publicly funded staff to run his social media accounts.

The premier’s office says no government resources were used in this case.

An official at N-D-P headquarters says Kinew was making the promise as party leader and has the right to do so.

The Spruce Woods byelection will be decided Tuesday.