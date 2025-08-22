Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No more wildfire evacuees staying in congregate shelters in Manitoba: government says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
Damage to power transmission lines from the Leaf Rapids wildfire in Manitoba is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Manitoba Hydro (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Damage to power transmission lines from the Leaf Rapids wildfire in Manitoba is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Manitoba Hydro (Mandatory Credit). SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government says the remaining evacuees displaced by wildfires are staying in hotel rooms, as one northern community has been given the OK to return home.

The province says of roughly 7,000 residents still displaced, none of them are in congregate shelters.

Officials say fire conditions have improved thanks to some much-needed rain and cooler temperatures, and that a handful of out-of-control wildfires are now being held.

A mandatory evacuation order for the roughly 1,000 residents of Snow Lake, about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, was lifted Friday morning.

The community says the town office will be closed early next week to allow staff to catch up on essential work.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This is the second time residents from Snow Lake are returning home this summer after blazes forced them out twice.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest data from the province shows there are 149 active wildfires.

The communities of Mathias Colomb and Marcel Colomb Cree Nations, Lynn Lake and Leaf Rapids remain evacuated due to power outages in some cases.

Manitoba Hydro said Friday that as more damaged areas become accessible, the Crown utility will mobilize more crews.

Trending Now

It said a 40-person camp has been set up in Leaf Rapids that allows crews to stay on-site.

Saskatchewan has also provided help in the form of additional tracked vehicles and crews to assist with restoration efforts.

Click to play video: 'Leaf Rapids wildfire update'
Leaf Rapids wildfire update
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices