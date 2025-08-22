No more wildfire evacuees staying in congregate shelters in Manitoba: government says

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says the remaining evacuees displaced by wildfires are staying in hotel rooms, as one northern community has been given the OK to return home.

The province says of roughly 7,000 residents still displaced, none of them are in congregate shelters.

Officials say fire conditions have improved thanks to some much-needed rain and cooler temperatures, and that a handful of out-of-control wildfires are now being held.

A mandatory evacuation order for the roughly 1,000 residents of Snow Lake, about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, was lifted Friday morning.

The community says the town office will be closed early next week to allow staff to catch up on essential work.

This is the second time residents from Snow Lake are returning home this summer after blazes forced them out twice.

The latest data from the province shows there are 149 active wildfires.

The communities of Mathias Colomb and Marcel Colomb Cree Nations, Lynn Lake and Leaf Rapids remain evacuated due to power outages in some cases.

Manitoba Hydro said Friday that as more damaged areas become accessible, the Crown utility will mobilize more crews.

It said a 40-person camp has been set up in Leaf Rapids that allows crews to stay on-site.

Saskatchewan has also provided help in the form of additional tracked vehicles and crews to assist with restoration efforts.