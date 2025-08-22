Menu

U.S. News

Parents of missing baby Emmanuel Haro arrested on suspicion of murder

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 1:48 pm
3 min read
Seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro went missing Aug. 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro went missing Aug. 14, 2025. Handout / San Bernardino Sheriff's Department
The parents of a seven-month-old California boy who has been missing for more than a week have been arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities in California confirmed on Friday.

Emmanuel Haro went missing last Thursday. His mother, Rebecca Haro, claimed she was attacked and knocked unconscious and that when she woke up, someone had kidnapped her infant.

Rebecca and Jake Haro were arrested at their home in Cabazon on Friday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said, adding that investigators are continuing their search for the baby.

Speaking to ABC Eyewitness News last week, Haro said she had been changing her son’s diaper in a store parking lot in Yucaipa, Calif., near San Bernardino, when she was assaulted from behind.

“I got him out of the car seat, and I laid him down so I could get his diapers ready, and somebody said, ‘Hola,’ and that’s all I remember. I saw white, and I fell on the floor, and as soon as I got up, I couldn’t find my son. I checked all around my truck,” Haro, who had a black eye, told the outlet.

Haro claimed she never saw her alleged attacker and no security footage was found in the area where Emmanuel, the youngest of Haro’s six children, disappeared.

“Investigators from our Specialized Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the reported kidnapping of a seven-month-old, after the child’s mother reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard last night,” police wrote on X on Aug. 15. “K9 scent-tracking dogs were deployed but the child was not located. No suspect information is available at this time.”

In an update over the weekend, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said the mother’s initial statement had inconsistencies and that she ended the interview with investigators when confronted about them.

“Investigators interviewed multiple individuals, including Emmanuel’s parents Jake and Rebecca Haro. During those interviews, Rebecca was confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement and declined to continue with the interview,” the department said in a statement on Aug. 16, but did not elaborate on the inconsistencies they found.

On Wednesday, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said it is aware of reported sightings of Emmanuel Haro, but no other details were provided.

Earlier this week, a car belonging to the child’s father was seized by authorities.

The sheriff’s department released a statement on Aug. 20 with an update on the continued search.

“We know the community is deeply concerned about this case and we will continue to provide information, to the extent it does not jeopardize the investigation,” the agency said. “Our investigators have followed up on the reported sightings of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, but he has not yet been located.

“While Emmanuel’s father has retained an attorney, if the parents choose to work with detectives, we welcome their cooperation as we continue efforts to locate Emmanuel.”

The department also noted there was a fire reported in the neighbourhood near the Haro home and that they had been in contact with investigators regarding the incident.

“At this time, we have no information indicating the fire is related, and we will continue to communicate with fire investigators as their investigation progresses,” they added. “Emmanuel continues to be the main focus of this investigation, and we will continue our efforts to locate him.”

Authorities describe Emmanuel as 21 pounds and approximately 24 inches tall, with brown hair and brown crossed eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie.

With files from Global News

