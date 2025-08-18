Police find ‘inconsistencies’ in alleged kidnapping of baby boy in California

Send this page to someone via email

Officials have not ruled out foul play in the disappearance of a seven-month-old California boy, saying the mother of the child has stopped speaking with police and has “inconsistencies” in her story.

Emmanuel Haro went missing last Thursday. His mother, Rebecca Haro, claimed she was attacked and knocked unconscious and that when she woke up, someone had kidnapped her infant.

Speaking to ABC Eyewitness News last week, she said she had been changing her son’s diaper in a store parking lot in Yucaipa, Calif., near San Bernardino, when she was assaulted from behind.

View image in full screen Seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro went missing Aug. 14, 2025. Handout / San Bernardino Sheriff's Department

“I got him out of the car seat, and I laid him down so I could get his diapers ready, and somebody said, ‘Hola,’ and that’s all I remember. I saw white, and I fell on the floor, and as soon as I got up, I couldn’t find my son. I checked all around my truck,” Haro, who had a black eye, told the outlet.

Haro said she never saw her alleged attacker.

She said she was in the area for a football practice for one of her other children.

No security footage was found in the area where Emmanuel, the youngest of Rebecca’s six children, disappeared. An Amber Alert wasn’t issued in this case, as no descriptions of the suspect or vehicle were provided, according to news outlet KTLA.

“Investigators from our Specialized Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the reported kidnapping of a seven-month-old, after the child’s mother reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard last night,” police wrote on X Friday afternoon. “K9 scent-tracking dogs were deployed but the child was not located. No suspect information is available at this time.”

August 15, 2025

Investigators from our Specialized Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the reported kidnapping of a seven-month-old, after the child's mother reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard last night. K9 scent-tracking dogs… pic.twitter.com/I47VHliAwa — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 15, 2025

In an update over the weekend, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said the mother’s initial statement had inconsistencies and that she ended the interview with investigators when confronted about them.

“Investigators interviewed multiple individuals, including Emmanuel’s parents Jake and Rebecca Haro. During those interviews, Rebecca was confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement and declined to continue with the interview,” the department said in a statement Saturday morning, but did not elaborate on the inconsistencies they found.

The department hasn’t named either parent as suspects in the case. No description of a potential suspect has been released.

On August 14, 2025, at about 7:47 p.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Station responded to the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard regarding a reported missing seven-month-old boy. This is an active investigation, and we are seeking the public’s help in locating the child. He was last… pic.twitter.com/z6EziUl0ua — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 15, 2025

According to the Orange County Register, officials with the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, who were offering a US$5,000 reward for information leading to Emmanuel’s recovery, called off their independent search less than a day after announcing the effort.

“We cannot in good conscience, utilize our team and resources when so much is missing in this case. Of particular concern to us lies within the inconsistencies in the details and the sudden decision by the mother to end communication with law enforcement and our team … Something is not right in this whole picture,” the foundation’s founder, Daniel Chapin, told the outlet.

Authorities describe Emmanuel as 21 pounds and approximately 24 inches tall with brown hair and brown crossed eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie.