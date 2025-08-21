Ontario man charged with assaulting home intruder allegedly used knife: court docs

Send this page to someone via email

A court document shows a Lindsay, Ont., man who is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an intruder in his apartment is accused of using a knife to defend himself.

The document filed by Kawartha Lakes police shows 44-year-old Jeremy David McDonald is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after he “did endanger the life” of 41-year-old Michael Kyle Breen earlier this week.

The charge sheet alleges that McDonald used a knife during the incident.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service has been facing criticism for charging the resident of the apartment after the alleged break-in, but the police chief said Canadians’ rights to defend themselves and their property “are not unlimited.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said they responded to a call on Monday at about 3:20 a.m. after the resident said he had woken up to find an intruder in his unit.

Story continues below advertisement

They said there was an altercation and the alleged intruder was left with serious, life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

The alleged intruder, who is also from Lindsay, was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter and theft, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Police have said that he was wanted on unrelated offences.

The charges against the two men have not been tested in court.

Premier Doug Ford blasted the decision to charge the apartment resident, saying on Wednesday that it shows “something is broken.”

Kawartha Lakes Police Chief Kirk Robertson wrote in a statement Wednesday that he recognizes the incident has generated significant public interest and “emotional” responses, but called the commentary “unjust and inaccurate.”

Robertson wrote that individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property, but the law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced.

“This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances,” he wrote.