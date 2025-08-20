Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Valérie Plante says she and Prime Minister Mark Carney share the same priorities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2025 6:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney gets red carpet treatment in Montreal'
Carney gets red carpet treatment in Montreal
Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Montreal Wednesday afternoon for his first official visit with a Canadian mayor. The meeting with Valérie Plante took place behind closed doors at city hall. While major housing projects, public transit and artificial intelligence were topics of conversation, protestors who gathered outside attempted to shift the focus.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says she and Prime Minister Mark Carney are aligned on priorities including public transportation and housing.

Plante and Carney met at Montreal City Hall for the first time since Carney was elected in April.

Montreal’s mayor told reporters after the meeting that the two had productive discussions and formed a strong rapport.

Carney did not answer questions from reporters.

The prime minister is spending the day in Quebec, where he is also scheduled to meet with business leaders and Premier François Legault.

The federal government is confirming that Quebec will receive $557.5 million this year for infrastructure projects through the Canada community-building fund, with nearly $84 million allocated to Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

