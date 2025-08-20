Menu

Canada

Winning $75M Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 9:27 am
1 min read
RELATED: What Canadians should know if they win the lottery – Sep 27, 2023
The OLG says the winning Lotto Max jackpot ticket, worth $75 million, from Tuesday night’s draw was sold in Ontario.

A lucky person who bought their ticket in Kingston is the latest jackpot winner.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers were: 07, 10, 11, 17, 19, 34, 45 + 36 Bonus.

This is the fifth Lotto Max jackpot win in Ontario so far this year.

Get daily National news

OLG said on Jan. 21, a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket was sold in Etobicoke, and a $25 million ticket was sold in Willowdale on Jan. 31. On Feb. 21, a $40 million ticket was sold in Oshawa and then the following month, on March 28, a $65 million winning ticket was sold in Newmarket.

This is the largest Lotto Max jackpot win in Ontario so far this year.

Meanwhile, there were other prizes that were won. One maxmillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in Chatham-Kent. A Lotto Max second Prize ticket worth $153,055.30 was sold in Toronto.

Two Encore tickets both worth $100,000 each were sold in Mississauga and on OLG.ca.

The next Lotto Max jackpot draw will be on Friday, worth an estimated $20 million.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

