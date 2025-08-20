Winning $75M Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The OLG says the winning Lotto Max jackpot ticket, worth $75 million, from Tuesday night’s draw was sold in Ontario.

A lucky person who bought their ticket in Kingston is the latest jackpot winner.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers were: 07, 10, 11, 17, 19, 34, 45 + 36 Bonus.

This is the fifth Lotto Max jackpot win in Ontario so far this year.

OLG said on Jan. 21, a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket was sold in Etobicoke, and a $25 million ticket was sold in Willowdale on Jan. 31. On Feb. 21, a $40 million ticket was sold in Oshawa and then the following month, on March 28, a $65 million winning ticket was sold in Newmarket.

This is the largest Lotto Max jackpot win in Ontario so far this year.

Meanwhile, there were other prizes that were won. One maxmillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in Chatham-Kent. A Lotto Max second Prize ticket worth $153,055.30 was sold in Toronto.

Two Encore tickets both worth $100,000 each were sold in Mississauga and on OLG.ca.

The next Lotto Max jackpot draw will be on Friday, worth an estimated $20 million.