Catherine Galliford, who challenged RCMP sexual harassment, dies at 58

A former high profile RCMP officer is being remembered for her bravery, and for inspiring others to speak out about harassment, prompting awareness and change within the RCMP.

Cpl. Catherine Galliford represented the RCMP on its largest files, including the Air India bombing and the investigation into serial killer Robert Pickton.

She also sued the force, for sexual harassment.

On Friday, she died from liver cancer at age 58.

Galliford’s lawsuit prompted a class action suit and more than $100 million was paid to sexual harassment victims in the RCMP.

Among them was MLA Elenore Sturko, a former RCMP officer, who recalls the attacks on Galliford.

“I can remember that people characterized her as being crazy and disparaging her and that was deeply disturbing and sad because the Catherine Galliford that I had always admired was one that was one of the best in her field,” Sturko said.

Even as she battled post-traumatic stress disorder and agoraphobia, Galliford continued to support the families of Pickton’s victims, speaking at an inquiry into the killings.

“I think Catherine Galliford was a very courageous police officer, one of the best spokespersons that the RCMP has ever had,” Sturko said.