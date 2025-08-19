Menu

Politics

Elizabeth May says she won’t lead Green Party into next federal election

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2025 5:22 pm
1 min read
Canada Election 2025: Green Party’s fight for survival
RELATED: Green Party's fight for survival – Apr 29, 2025
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she won’t lead the party into the next election.

In an email to members, May says she intends to stay on as an MP and as party leader until a new leader is elected.

May says she wants to grow the party’s parliamentary caucus before stepping down, while focusing on the climate crisis, affordability and justice and peace in conflict-ridden areas.

She says members will soon receive details about a leadership review and how to participate in a vote.

May says she plans to step down once the new leader, or co-leaders, are elected.

May is the lone Green MP in the House of Commons after the party secured only one seat in the federal election.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

