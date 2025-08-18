Winnipeg seniors relive childhood memories through ‘summer camp’

See more sharing options

Seniors at one Winnipeg residence are reliving their childhoods by bringing summer camp right into their home.

At Shaftesbury Park Retirement Residence, staff are bringing those memories back with two days of classic activities, including games, arts and crafts, and even s’mores around a campfire.

All Seniors Care Living Centres puts on the event at several of its locations across Canada every year.

Raphael Flores, health and wellness director at Shaftesbury Park, says it helps to shake up the residents’ routine and make them feel young again.

