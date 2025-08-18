Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg seniors relive childhood memories through ‘summer camp’

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted August 18, 2025 8:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Seniors summer camp'
Seniors summer camp
Seniors at one Winnipeg residence are reliving their childhoods by bringing summer camp right into their home. Katherine Dornian reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Seniors at one Winnipeg residence are reliving their childhoods by bringing summer camp right into their home.

At Shaftesbury Park Retirement Residence, staff are bringing those memories back with two days of classic activities, including games, arts and crafts, and even s’mores around a campfire.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All Seniors Care Living Centres puts on the event at several of its locations across Canada every year.

Raphael Flores, health and wellness director at Shaftesbury Park, says it helps to shake up the residents’ routine and make them feel young again.

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices