Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Traffic

Eight-year road closure begins in downtown Montreal

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 18, 2025 1:36 pm
1 min read
The facade of an old stone building. View image in full screen
McTavish pumping station in August 2019. Google Maps
Drivers in Montreal are no strangers to road closures and detours, but the length of one particular shutdown is raising eyebrows.

A 400 metre stretch of Dr. Penfield Avenue, between McTavish Street and Pine Avenue, is closing this week and won’t reopen until the end of 2033 — assuming there are no delays.

The $250-million project will see the nearly century-old water pumping system, which connects to the McTavish reservoir, brought up to standard “to ensure the efficient distribution of drinking water” and “a steady drinking water supply for more than 1.25 million residents served by the McTavish reservoir,” a city notice explained.

As well, the work will include upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, making the pumping station more earthquake-resistant and replacing the power facilities.

The actual construction work is phase 2 of the project, which began in 2020.

“It’s going to take two years for the planification, three years for the changing of the pump and another three for the other pump,” said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

The work is adjacent to McGill University and sound levels will be lowered during exam times, the city said.

While not ideal, Sabourin added that drivers will adjust to the new street layout.

“There is enough capacity on Sherbrooke St., René-Lévesque (Blvd. is) not that far away. People will adjust their move.”

Additionally, to help ease the flow of traffic in the area, Pine Avenue now runs in both directions, but there is already construction underway in that area.

— With files from Brayden Jagger Haines

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

