Headline link
Weather

Group calls for extreme heat protections as Ontario swelters

By Jordan Omstead The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2025 12:53 pm
1 min read
A network of Ontario civil society groups is calling on the province to develop an extreme-heat awareness program to better address the dangers of sweltering temperatures.

That includes calls to track heat-related deaths and hospital visits and ensure schools are outfitted with air conditioning.

As climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, cranks up temperatures, the coalition says the province needs to be better prepared.

Speaking at Queen’s Park, members of the network say the province should also bring in specific heat stress protections for workers.

The Ministry of Labour proposed something similar two years ago, but the minister has since responded to critics who question why those protections were not advanced by saying workers can already refuse unsafe work.

Spokespeople for the province did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday morning.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

