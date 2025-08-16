Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Quebec senior dies in beach landslide in the Gaspé Peninsula region

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted August 16, 2025 7:14 pm
1 min read
Gruelling heat waves, flash flooding and untamable wild fires: intense weather events have battered Quebec in recent weeks. Senior climatologist David Phillips joins host Brayden Jagger Haines to discuss what’s behind these storms – Jul 18, 2025
A Quebec man in his 80s has died after being caught in a rock landslide at a municipal beach in the Gaspé region early Saturday morning, Quebec provincial police said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Police said the incident took place at Henderson Beach, located in the town of New Richmond, which is located on the southern coast of the Gaspé Peninsula.

The man was rushed to hospital early Saturday morning with life-threatening injuries after being found on the beach and later died at the hospital, the police said.

The Sûreté du Québec said its officers are assisting a Quebec coroner to determine the causes and circumstances of the man’s death.

The Town of New Richmond said in a Facebook post that Henderson Beach is closed until further notice while the investigation is underway. The town added its thoughts are with the victim’s family.

Public safety officials are assessing the landscape at the beach to understand the situation and members of the public were urged to stay away, the town said.

