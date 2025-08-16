Straw stirs Blue Jays to 14-2 rout of Rangers

TORONTO – Myles Straw followed an early three-run homer with a two-run shot for his first career multihomer game as the Toronto Blue Jays throttled the Texas Rangers 14-2 on Saturday.
Straw ignited a six-run second inning with his three-run homer to left field and smashed his two-run blast to the same area in the third as the Blue Jays (73-51) won their third straight before 42,686 at Rogers Centre.
Straw added to his five RBI outing with two more singles to lead Toronto’s 18-hit attack with a 4 for 5 day.
Bo Bichette delivered a bases-loaded two-run double in the second, in which Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was thrown out at home trying to score from first base.
Daulton Varsho piled on with a two-run homer as part of a three-run fifth. He reached base four times with three hits and a walk.
With position player Rowdy Tellez on to pitch in the seventh inning, Davis Schneider also picked up a third hit with a three-run homer to left field.
Eric Lauer (8-2) left after walking the leadoff hitter in the sixth. His pitch count reached a season-high 102. He yielded a third-inning run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Texas lefty Patrick Corbin (6-9) departed after 2 1/3 innings, having given up seven runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Takeaways
Rangers: The Rangers (61-63) have lost four in a row.
Blue Jays: George Springer returned to the lineup after missing 15 games with a concussion. Batting leadoff in the designated hitter spot, he went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, an infield hit and was hit by Tellez.
Key Moment
After committing a first-inning error on a fly ball, Schneider made a diving catch in left field in the fifth to take a possible run-scoring hit away from Jake Burger and end the inning.
Key Stat
Bichette’s two-run second-inning hit to the right-field gap was his 36th double to move him two behind AL leader Bobby Witt of the Kansas City Royals.
Up Next
Jose Berrios (9-4) will face Texas ace Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) in the series finale on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.
