Teen dead, 3 others hurt after watercraft collision on Ontario lake

A teen girl is dead and another was critically injured after a watercraft collision on a southern Ontario lake.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a collision on Thursday afternoon involving a single personal watercraft on Lake St. Clair.

OPP say it took place near Couture Beach in the Municipality of Lakeshore, east of Windsor.

They say first responders rescued four people from the lake with help from local residents.

A 17-year-old girl from Essex County died in hospital, while a 16-year-old was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Two other girls, ages 15 and 17, were also taken to hospital but are expected to survive.