10 drownings in Ontario region sparks urgent plea for water safety

Send this page to someone via email

A troubling spike in water-related deaths has authorities and safety advocates urging boaters and swimmers across Ontario to take life-jacket use and water safety more seriously.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), 10 people have died in marine incidents in eastern Ontario so far this summer — more than double the number recorded by this time last year.

In every case, the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

“This is about education and changing the mindset to ensure everyone wears the proper gear, whether in a power boat or in a canoe,” said Chief Superintendent Lisa Wilhelm, OPP East Region Commander.

“This is about coming home safely and ensuring that everyone, adults and children, are safe on or near the water.”

The warning comes amid a series of devastating incidents that have already taken place in Ontario waters.

Story continues below advertisement

At a provincial park in Lake Erie, a 35-year-old man from Woodstock drowned while trying to save his daughter.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police recovered his body the next day.

In another tragic incident, an 18-year-old swimmer was pulled from Ipperwash Beach, unresponsive and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Just days later, a 44-year-old man died after diving from a boat into shallow water, the second fatality there in the same week.

While police emphasize the importance of life-jackets, experts say the broader issue is a lack of public awareness and enforcement, particularly when it comes to commercial and recreational boating safety.

Greg Swanson, chief regulator officer of SABA, an education and awareness NGO, told Global News that the statistics are very unfortunate.

“The fact that people are still out on the water without life-jackets… is surprising. It would save a lot of lives if people used them,” he said.

Swanson says SABA’s campaign is focused on promoting safety equipment and sound boating practices including better oversight of commercial charter operations.

“Our big thrust is to stop the illegal charters who seem to express very little care for their passengers… if you fall off their boat, you are on your own,” Swanson emphasized.

Story continues below advertisement

He also warned that many vessels, particularly in the unregulated charter sector, are not meeting federal safety standards. “Your boat needs to have specific equipment as set out by Transport Canada,” he said.

“And if you are not a swimmer… you really ought to put that thing on.”

Beyond life-jackets, Swanson stressed that safety also depends on proper training, especially in how to assist others in distress without endangering yourself.

“The practice is you cannot save someone by endangering yourself. If the person you are trying to rescue is capable, then use devices like life rings,” he explained.

For a child or disabled person, there is a tendency to expose yourself to an increased level of danger, Swanson added. “But there are practices to retrieve someone without drowning yourself, and wearing a life-jacket is one of them.”

As the OPP continues to investigate this summer’s fatal incidents, the message from both police and advocates remains urgent and pressing.

“If you are on or near the water this summer, ensure that you and your children are protected. Wear your life jackets,” the statement read.