Father drowns trying to save daughter at Ontario beach

The Ontario Provincial Police say they have recovered the body of a man who went missing in the water at a beach, trying to save his daughter.
OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said on Monday officers found the 35-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont., dead at the Port Burwell Provincial Park beach at Lake Erie.
“I would just like to take this opportunity to send out my deepest and sincerest condolences to all family members and friends that are affected by this tragedy,” Sanchuk said.
He thanked the two Good Samaritans who came to help after the man pushed his daughter toward the shoreline, “ultimately saving her life.”
The daughter was brought back to shore safely by them.
“To both of you on behalf of our OPP family, thank you,” he said.
The provincial park beach was shut down for the day as search and rescue crews looked for the father.
“We were able to locate this man, this father, someone’s loved one, to try and bring some resolution to his family,” Sanchuk said.
