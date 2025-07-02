2nd person dies at Ontario beach after diving into shallow water: police

Police say a 44-year-old has died after diving from a vessel into shallow water at Ipperwash Beach on Lake Huron.
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a call at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday in the municipality of Lambton Shores and found an unresponsive individual on the beach.
Police say the individual was brought to shore by another person, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
This is the second fatality this week at Ipperwash Beach, located about 75 kilometres west of London, Ont.
OPP have said that an 18-year-old swimmer from London, Ont., drowned at the beach on Monday.
Lambton County OPP say the investigation into the 44-year-old’s death is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.
