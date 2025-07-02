18-year-old drowns at Ontario beach in Lake Huron: police

See more sharing options

Police say an 18-year-old from London, Ont., has drowned in the waters of Lake Huron at Ipperwash Beach.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a call of two swimmers in distress yesterday shortly after 4 p.m. in the municipality of Lambton Shores, about 75 kilometres west of London.

They say the 18-year-old swimmer was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the second swimmer, a 12-year-old from London, was safely brought to shores by members of the public.

Police say he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Lambton County OPP say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.