Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Jamie VandenBerg of Lethbridge wins Miss Universe Canada 2025

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 9:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge’s Jamie VandenBerg crowned Miss Universe Canada'
Lethbridge’s Jamie VandenBerg crowned Miss Universe Canada
WATCH: From surviving a violent abduction to standing on stage in Windsor, Ont. Lethbridge's Jamie VandenBerg is crowned Miss Universe Canada 2025.
It was a surreal night in Windsor, Ont., as Lethbridge’s Jamie VandenBerg was crowned Miss Universe Canada 2025.

The 28-year-old international model and actress will represent Canada at the Miss Universe competition in Thailand this November.

“When you experience things that are so surreal, it doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad, your body goes back into that fight, flight or freeze sometimes. For me, it just puts me back into this box of, ‘Oh, it’s so incredible that it can’t be real,’” she said.

VandenBerg’s crown was placed by Ashley Callingbull, the first Indigenous Miss Canada and a longtime pageant icon. Having admired Callingbull for years, VandenBerg says the moment felt like a dream.

Her journey to the crown began more than a decade ago and included years of training, competing, and fundraising.

Behind the glamour is a survivor’s story. While modelling abroad, VandenBerg narrowly escaped a violent abduction and point-blank shooting a moment that changed her perspective forever.

“If I have one last decision in my life to make, I’m going to make it protecting my own autonomy… I will never have the right amount of words to tell somebody, ‘Thank you for saving my life,’” she said.

Now, she’s using her platform to advocate for gender-based violence prevention and to inspire others to overcome life’s obstacles.

