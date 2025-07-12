Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Street Machine Weekend hits top gear with 100-foot dash in Lethbridge

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted July 12, 2025 5:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The Street Wheelers 100-foot dash brought roaring engines and racing family spirit to Lethbridge, combining speed with a strong sense of community. Nakoda Thunderchief reports.'
The Street Wheelers 100-foot dash brought roaring engines and racing family spirit to Lethbridge, combining speed with a strong sense of community. Nakoda Thunderchief reports.
The Street Wheelers 100-foot dash brought roaring engines and racing family spirit to Lethbridge, combining speed with a strong sense of community. Nakoda Thunderchief reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Engines roared and tires smoked at the Lethbridge Exhibition Grounds as the annual 100-foot dash took centre stage during Street Machine Weekend.

Unlike traditional quarter-mile races, the 100-foot dash offers a unique, high-intensity format — short, loud and built for crowd excitement. More than 100 cars competed, ranging from modest four-cylinders to nitrous-fueled beasts, all launched under careful safety measures.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We want to try and take racing off the streets,” said Street Wheelers president Alex Dewar. “This is a safe venue to educate racers and promote responsible motorsport.”

While the racing draws the crowds, the real heart of the event is the camaraderie. “The people are 80 per cent of the event,” said racer Rick Redelback. “If I need a tire, someone hands me a tire. That’s the kind of support you see here.”

As families, fans, and racers gear up for Sunday’s Show and Shine, Saturday’s 100-foot dash proved that the event is more than just horsepower. It’s about connection, culture, and community.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices