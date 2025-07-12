Street Machine Weekend hits top gear with 100-foot dash in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Engines roared and tires smoked at the Lethbridge Exhibition Grounds as the annual 100-foot dash took centre stage during Street Machine Weekend.

Unlike traditional quarter-mile races, the 100-foot dash offers a unique, high-intensity format — short, loud and built for crowd excitement. More than 100 cars competed, ranging from modest four-cylinders to nitrous-fueled beasts, all launched under careful safety measures.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We want to try and take racing off the streets,” said Street Wheelers president Alex Dewar. “This is a safe venue to educate racers and promote responsible motorsport.”

While the racing draws the crowds, the real heart of the event is the camaraderie. “The people are 80 per cent of the event,” said racer Rick Redelback. “If I need a tire, someone hands me a tire. That’s the kind of support you see here.”

As families, fans, and racers gear up for Sunday’s Show and Shine, Saturday’s 100-foot dash proved that the event is more than just horsepower. It’s about connection, culture, and community.