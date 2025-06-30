Battle of the Badges unites Lethbridge community

The annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game in Lethbridge, Alta., brought firefighters and police officers together at Spitz Stadium on Friday night. Team Red faced off against Team Blue in front of cheering fans, raising funds for local charities while celebrating the work of first responders.

Organizers say the event is more than just a game – it’s a chance for the community to connect with those who serve them daily. Kids were able to meet their heroes up close, while families and friends packed the stands in a show of support.

Players say the game is growing every year, with more fans, more money raised, and more recognition for firefighters and police officers outside of their daily duties.

All proceeds from the game go to support local causes through the Firefighters Charities Association and Lethbridge Police Service initiatives.