Nature Play Fest encourages Alberta families to explore the outdoors

Hundreds of families came out to Henderson Lake Park this weekend for Nature Play Fest, Lethbridge’s largest free outdoor children’s festival.

Hosted by the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, the event on June 14 featured more than 20 local organizations offering hands-on activities that promoted outdoor play, nature connection and community engagement.

“We’re trying to highlight all the different groups and options available for families to get outside and play,” said Taylor Hecker, a program leader at the Nature Centre.

This year’s event included everything from scavenger hunts and tree climbing to kayaking and crafts. One of the crowd favourites was the mini horses brought by Serenity Equestrian. “If you have respect for animals, it teaches you respect for yourself,” said owner Lori Chell.

Organizers say Nature Play Fest continues to grow each year and remains focused on making nature fun and accessible. “It’s free and open to everyone,” Hecker added, “and it’s the biggest outdoor children’s festival in Lethbridge.”