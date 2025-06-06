Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Lethbridge school gets international certification

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 11:27 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge school receives international certification'
Lethbridge school receives international certification
WATCH: After two years of hard work, the first Alberta elementary school south of Calgary has become an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme. As Justin Sibbet reports, it gives students a greater opportunity to become active world citizens.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In a move that aims to inspire students to become ‘active world citizens’, one Lethbridge, Alta., school has changed its programming by becoming an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme intitution (IB-PYP).

“For the last two years, (Our Lady of Assumption School) has been working on becoming an IB-PYP school. We received our verification last week, so we are now officially an IB world school – we’re the first elementary school south of Calgary to have that designation,” said Caryn Swark, associate principal of the school.

The designation means students will now learn in new ways.

“It’s  a lot about learning to learn. So, what we’re teaching is still the Alberta curriculum, but it’s as important how we’re learning it and the skilled we’re building and who we’re becoming as we learn, as it is what we’re learning,” said Swark.

Story continues below advertisement

During the process to becoming an IB-PYP school, students had been engaged in discovering world issues, then coming up with solutions. On Thursday, Grade 6 students showcased their work.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“For our project, we did climate change affecting marine life,” said Devlyn Jackson, a Grade 6 student.

While a variety of world issues were on display, Jackson’s group wasn’t the only one working on the environment.

Trending Now

“For the past month, we’ve been researching about traffic-related pollution and for two months, we were researching about solar energy and how it impacts air pollution,” said Tejiri Ovwasa, another Grade 6 student.

It wasn’t just posters and papers, however. Students raised money and even donated to local charities to help make an impact immediately.

“It’s been really easy to guide because they’ve chosen something that they’re so interested in and they know that they want to do something to make the world better,” said Jorin Gaudet, a Grade 6 teacher at Our Lady of Assumption School.

Even as these students prepare for middle school next year, the early look at this program will stick with them well into the future.

“I think I’d want to do it again, it’s really fun,” said Jackson.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices