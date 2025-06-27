Lethbridge jam-packed with summer events ahead of Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

With ribs smoking on the grill, dragon boats making waves in the water and residents parading for their beliefs, Lethbridge, Alta., is chock full of events leading up to Canada Day.

Ribfest has once again stopped in Lethbridge, but this time the trucks are here for five days, wrapping up on July 1.

Meanwhile, the 25th Rotary Dragon Boast Festival is set to entertain thousands just across the street at Henderson Lake. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the annual Lethbridge Pride Parade will liven the streets downtown.

All this combines for a busy weekend and it doesn’t even include the weekly events and activities, such as the summer farmers markets, Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens and more.

“We’re super excited to be back in Lethbridge. It’s such a beautiful city and the community here is always so welcoming,” said Kelsi McInnes, festival director for the Western Canada Ribfest Tour.

Ribfest has become a summer staple in the southern Alberta city and McInnes says the fact it lines up with the Dragon Boat Festival, Pride and other events is great for each activity.

“I think (patrons) are kind of hopping from event to event. They’re going to hopefully go support the dragon boat races, but then they might come here and grab some ribs and grab a beer and listen to the music.”

At the water’s edge, Steven Urquhart, event chair for the Dragon Boat Festival, agrees the events only compliment one another.

“I think it’s great for people to sort of circulate between these events. Of course, you can’t be everywhere at once but I think it’s wonderful to have these big events, it helps the city feel alive and also shows how much is going on.”

For a quarter century, the dragon boats have entertained the masses, becoming one of the largest annual events in Lethbridge. However, Urquhart says there’s a whole lot more happening at Henderson Lake this weekend than just some skilled paddling.

“There’s a whole festival side, you see all the food trucks, the beer garden. It’s a whole weekend in and of itself and I think that’s wonderful.”

He says the economic impact of the festival surpasses on the million-dollar mark every year, making it crucial to hotels, restaurants and other industries.

“We have teams that come from out of province, teams from (British Columbia), Saskatchewan, then from the United States, from Montana,” said Urquhart.

The events aren’t just for Lethbridge or southern Alberta residents, either.

“We’re going to Ribfest, the dragon boat festival, (the farmers’ market),” said Susan Thompson.

Out enjoying Henderson Lake with her niece, Abbey Zellmer, Thompson recently travelled from out of province to take in everything Lethbridge has to offer this weekend.

“It’s the perfect time we came,” said Thompson.

For Zellmer, it’s an exciting way to launch the summer, which she says is her favourite season.

“I feel really lucky because I just graduated and now I get to enjoy the summer break. My aunt (Thompson) and uncle just came in from B.C., so it’s really cool that they get to experience this all too,” said Zellmer.

For some of the youngest residents in the city, Canada Day itself will be the highlight of all upcoming events.

“Last year there was a dance and I liked watching the dances and there’s really fun things to do,” said Isabela Morgado.

She wasn’t the only kid eagerly awaiting a chance to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

“I like seeing all the celebrations and I love to taste the food,” said Justin Soares.

However, no food is worthy of tasting if it isn’t made with love. Luckily, for guests at Ribfest, a chance meeting in 2022 means the food should be worth the wait.

Ned Simpson and Brooke Weir both currently work for Blazin’ BBQ, but three years ago they were on opposite grills, though nothing could keep them apart.

“We owe a lot to the ribs and the people who came out and supported us, kept us going throughout the years. So, it’s fun to be here. We put a lot of that love we have for each other into our food,” said Simpson.

For Weir, barbecue represents far more than great-tasting food.

“We’re very lucky that we got so much out of barbecue that wasn’t just barbecue. We’ve gotten so much out of this, it’s fantastic.”

Now she says Ribfest has transformed from a community event into something that feels a lot more like a family gathering.

“We cook dinner for everyone and you look out in the parking lot and everyone’s eating the food you made for them. It’s almost like one big family meal sometimes. It feels really good, really special,” said Weir.