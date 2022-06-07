Lethbridge dragon boat paddlers preparing for festival return

Send this page to someone via email

Paddlers are feeling a buzz in the air at dragon boat practice this year.

“The energy around here is excitement,” said dragon boat coach and drummer Leanne Dumontier. “Everybody’s excited to get back out on the water and get back to the passion we all enjoy.”

It’s a couple of years late, but the Lethbridge Dragon Boat Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

After cancelling the past two events because of COVID-19, local teams are ready to hit the water in 2022.

There are 28 Lethbridge squads in this year’s festival, one more than in 2019.

“We’ve been lucky because we’ve been able to be on our small lake with less paddlers,” festival race director Karen Johnson said. “Through COVID-19 we were paddling with four in a boat that normally holds 20, so we’ve kept our sport alive and been able to get back early.”

There are also more newcomers picking up a paddle for this year’s event.

Dawn Lebsack travels from Medicine Hat to Lethbridge for practice. She’s been paddling for 10 years and is seeing her local dragon boat group growing.

“We have over 100 people in our association right now and it’s always been closer to 50 or 60,” she said.

Dragon boat officials say the newfound interest extends across southern Alberta.

“It’s just something different. People want to try something new,” said Romina Senneker, the team liaison for the Dragon Boat Association of Southern Alberta. “They want to connect with friends. The new people want to connect with others in this city, so this is a great way to meet new people.”

With renewed energy, festival committee members are expecting that anticipation to carry into the festival.

“We didn’t quite know what to expect during this transition year, that the teams would be so enthusiastic to regain a place on the lake and the boats, but we’re thrilled for that,” planning committee chair Diane Randell said.

The dragon boat festival returns June 24 and includes three separate boat categories racing throughout the weekend.

