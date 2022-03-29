Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival returns to Little Lake on June 11

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year absence at Little Lake, the paddles will hit the water in June as the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival makes a return.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the 21st edition of the festival will be held on June 11 at Del Crary Park. Registration for the event opens at 12:01 a.m. on April 1. To register, visit online at www.ptbodragonboat.ca. The first three teams to register will win a free extra practice in a dragon boat on Little Lake.

Since its inception in 2001, the festival has raised more than $3.7M in support of cancer research, screening and diagnosis services through the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event was cancelled — participants were asked to hold a virtual paddle and submit videos. In 2021, the festival was held virtually, raising $95,000.

“We are committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for all attendees and we have been working hard to update our safety protocols to incorporate provincial and local public health guidelines and recommendations,” said festival chairperson Michelle Thornton.

“Our event is a vital fundraiser for the PRHC Foundation supporting cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment at our local hospital. Many of our participants and supporters have loved ones who are undergoing active cancer treatments which make them immunocompromised. Although not mandated, enhanced protocols such as masking in crowded areas may still apply in order to help keep our most vulnerable citizens safe.”

New and returning teams are invited to participate. The event will use the hashtags #WelcomeBackLetsPaddle and #GetbackintheBoat on social media to promote the festival.

“The last few years have been quite challenging for our team” said Marg Walsh, president of the host Survivors Abreast team featuring breast cancer survivors. “But we are resilient and have managed to keep the team active and the festival alive. We are inspired by the enthusiasm the community has already shown and can’t wait to once again welcome everyone to such a worthy and important fundraising event as we continue to work hard to ensure everyone from across our region has access to world-class breast cancer care.”

Additions to this year’s festival include:

A new “FundRacing” division for those teams or individuals who are not able to participate in person but still want to support the festival. Prizes for the top fundraisers in this division.

The online One Stop Dragon Boat Shop

The Family Fun Zone offering activities and crafts.

The Dragon’s Lair, Loft & Nest — a “luxurious” tent experience and added perks for the top three fundraising teams

The Vendor Village Market featuring 40 vendors from the Modern Makers Market including food vendors

The Thirsty Dragon beer garden

The Flower ceremony which will be open to the community at large to honour their loved ones.

PRHC Foundation President and CEO Lesley Heighway, says she’s incredibly grateful to all the participants, sponsors, donors and volunteers who continued their efforts over the past two years virtually. She says the support of world-class regional cancer care has never been more important.

“The number of patients from Peterborough and the surrounding area who rely on PRHC for cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment continues to climb,” she said. “Proceeds of the 2022 Festival will allow Peterborough Regional Health Centre to invest in new state-of-the-art equipment and technology to serve more cancer patients, support earlier cancer diagnosis, and provide safer, more effective treatments.”

Follow the festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the handle @ptbodragonboat.