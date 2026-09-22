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1 comment

  1. Pour the Coal to it
    September 22, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    Farmers and their industry that supply Canadians with food,in house, should receive diesel at a cut profit and tax rate.

    Another unmentioned factor driving diesel prices up is the massive increase in diesel powered pickup trucks that has occurred over the last decade plus.Supply and demand.Diesel was always significantly cheaper than gas because of excess stock from the refining process of gasoline. Not so much now.

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Ontario farmers looking for help amid record diesel costs

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2026 12:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Record-high diesel prices spark fears of higher grocery costs'
Record-high diesel prices spark fears of higher grocery costs
WATCH: Record-high diesel prices spark fears of higher grocery costs – Sep 14, 2026
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Ontario farmers are looking for help as the cost of diesel hits record levels.

Farmers say they have been struggling this year as the price of diesel skyrocketed after the Iran war disrupted oil supplies, with effects felt around the world.

Provincial politicians gathered en masse at the annual International Plowing Match and Rural Expo, which is being held this year in Walkerton, Ont.

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Several farmers say they feel like the federal and provincial governments have forgotten about them and are asking them to do something to lower operational costs as most farm equipment uses diesel as fuel.

Natural Resources Canada data show the average cost of diesel across the country hit $2.75 per litre in mid-September, far surpassing the previous record of $2.25 in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that led to a global supply crunch.

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Premier Doug Ford says the province’s $150-million risk management program will be boosted to $250 million next year to help farmers.

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