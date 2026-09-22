Ontario farmers looking for help amid record diesel costs

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Ontario farmers are looking for help as the cost of diesel hits record levels.

Farmers say they have been struggling this year as the price of diesel skyrocketed after the Iran war disrupted oil supplies, with effects felt around the world.

Provincial politicians gathered en masse at the annual International Plowing Match and Rural Expo, which is being held this year in Walkerton, Ont.

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Several farmers say they feel like the federal and provincial governments have forgotten about them and are asking them to do something to lower operational costs as most farm equipment uses diesel as fuel.

Natural Resources Canada data show the average cost of diesel across the country hit $2.75 per litre in mid-September, far surpassing the previous record of $2.25 in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that led to a global supply crunch.

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Premier Doug Ford says the province’s $150-million risk management program will be boosted to $250 million next year to help farmers.