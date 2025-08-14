Jays lead the AL and reinforcements are coming

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are the top team in the American League standings and lead the major leagues in several statistical categories.

As good as Canada’s lone big-league squad has been this season, the club is set to get even better.

Reinforcements will soon be on the way for the Blue Jays, who beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Thursday in the rubber game of a three-game interleague series.

Outfielder/designated hitter George Springer — one of the team’s top performers this season — will likely return at some point during a three-game series against the Texas Rangers that starts Friday night.

“He’s been right in the middle of everything this year,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “And not just with his performance, but I think with what we’re doing on the bases and with what the dugout feels like and things like that.

Story continues below advertisement

“So looking forward to getting him back.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Springer has been out with a concussion since he was hit in the helmet by a pitch on July 28 against Baltimore. The veteran slugger has been taking batting practice in recent days and was scheduled to serve as DH in a tune-up game for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday night.

Over 101 games, Springer has a .291 average, 18 homers, 57 RBIs and an on-base and slugging percentage of .889. He has primarily served as DH this season but can still be slotted into the outfield as needed.

“There’s probably benefit to getting him in the outfield a little bit more with how we’re built right now … (but) I think he’s done really well in the DH spot,” Schneider said. “I want to keep that going.”

Story continues below advertisement

Newly acquired starter Shane Bieber could also join the team later this month. He was tabbed to start Friday night in what could be his final rehab appearance for the Bisons.

Bieber has been out for over a year after undergoing elbow surgery. Once activated, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner could give the Blue Jays a front-of-the-rotation weapon.

In addition, top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage was recently promoted to Triple-A and could be in the mix for a late-season call-up. Starter Alek Manoah (elbow) is also rehabbing with the Bisons and could return to Toronto this season as well.

The Blue Jays improved their American League-best record to 71-51 with their latest victory.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning off Matthew Boyd to make a winner of Max Scherzer (3-2), who worked seven-plus innings.

“I was just fighting the whole entire at-bat looking for a pitch to hit,” Guerrero said via interpreter Hector Lebron. “It happened that he left that pitch hanging and then I could connect.”

The Blue Jays improved their AL-best home record to 40-20. Toronto leads the major leagues in hits (1,116), batting average (. 268) and on-base percentage (. 337).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.